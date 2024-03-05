Gujarat Politics: Congress Leader, Porbandar MLA Joins BJP Along With Party's Working President In A High-Profile Ceremony |

Gujarat: In a significant political development that could reshape the political landscape of Gujarat, former Gujarat Congress president and Porbandar MLA, Arjun Modhwadia, along with Gujarat Congress Working President, Ambrish Der, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The official induction ceremony took place at Shri Kamalam in Gandhinagar, marking a notable moment of transition for both leaders and their supporters on Tuesday.

The ceremony, presided over by Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, was more than just a formal welcome; it was a display of unity and strength, as evidenced by the symbolic donning of the ‘saffron khes’ and ‘saffron cap’ on the new entrants. The event, witnessed by a congregation of Congress workers from Porbandar, underlined the significant shift within the state's political dynamics.

Arjun Modhwadia, addressing the gathering, articulated his disillusionment with the Congress, describing it as an organization that resembled more an NGO than a political force capable of enacting change. “We have joined the BJP after we were assured that our dream will come true,” Modhwadia stated, emphasizing that his move was not coerced by any central agencies but was a decision to contribute meaningfully to Gujarat’s development. He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for welcoming him into the BJP fold and pledged to work with unwavering commitment and doubled strength.

Ambrish Reflects On His Past Years, Association With BJP

Ambrish Der shared his political journey, recounting his active years in the BJP Yuva Morcha between 2003 and 2010, and his subsequent switch to Congress in 2017 following internal disputes within the BJP. His return to the BJP was motivated by multiple invitations from CR Paatil and disillusionment with the leadership within Congress. Der’s narrative highlighted a common theme of seeking a political environment that aligns better with their aspirations for effective governance and development.

The transition of Arjun Modhwadia and Ambrish Der to the BJP underscores a pivotal moment in Gujarat’s political narrative, potentially signaling a realignment of political loyalties in the region. This move not only represents a personal transformation for Modhwadia and Der but also reflects broader political undercurrents within the state.

As the BJP strengthens its cadre with seasoned politicians from rival camps, the dynamics within Gujarat’s political arena are set for an intriguing evolution, with implications that may resonate beyond the state’s borders.