Lok Sabha 2024 Elections: Congress May Field Rahul Gandhi From Amethi & Wayanad; Priyanka Gandhi From Rae Bareli

Following the recent seat-sharing accord between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, anticipation mounts regarding Congress's potential move to nominate Rahul Gandhi for both Amethi and Wayanad constituencies, with Priyanka Gandhi poised to contest from Rae Bareli.

However, the ultimate verdict rests with the Central Election Committee.

The alliance, wherein the Samajwadi Party allocated 17 seats to the Congress, signifies a strategic manoeuvre aimed at consolidating opposition forces against the BJP.

Insiders within the Congress party suggest a strong desire of the Gandhi family to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli. "Even the people of Amethi want Rahul to contest from there, as evidenced by their response to Rahul's Naya Yatra," stated a senior Congress leader.

The electoral significance of Rae Bareli and Amethi cannot be overstated. Rae Bareli has long been a bastion for the Congress party, with former national president Sonia Gandhi securing victories since 2004.

Despite being the sole Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh in 2019, Sonia Gandhi has opted for a Rajya Sabha berth from Rajasthan this time. However, indications from communications addressed to the people of Amethi suggest that the Gandhi family intends to maintain its electoral presence in the region, potentially indicating Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi, whose political journey commenced from the Amethi constituency, has secured victories in 2004, 2009, and 2014. However, the electoral landscape shifted in the last Lok Sabha elections, witnessing BJP candidate Smriti Irani triumph over Rahul Gandhi by a considerable margin.

The allocation of 17 seats to the Congress under the alliance extends beyond Rae Bareli and Amethi. Key constituencies such as Kanpur, Fatehpur Sikri, Bansgaon, and Saharanpur are also part of the Congress's electoral strategy. Additionally, Congress-supported candidates will contest in Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki, and Deoria. However, sources indicate potential amendments to one or two seats, potentially altering the current arrangement.