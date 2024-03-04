Gujarat: Congress Leader Arjun Modhwadia Resigns Following Working President Ambrish Dere's Exit; Signaling Deeper Turmoil

Within mere hours of Gujarat Congress' Working President, Ambrish Der, tendering his resignation from the party, another prominent figure, former Gujarat Congress president and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia, has stepped down from his position. This unexpected development marks a significant blow to the Congress party's stability and electoral prospects in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, unraveling a deeper layer of turmoil within its ranks.

Arjun Modhwadia, a seasoned politician with a robust presence in Gujarat's political landscape, has long been regarded as a stalwart within the Congress party. His decision to resign, coming in the wake of Der's departure, underscores the magnitude of the crisis facing the party. Speculations loom over Modhwadia's potential move to join the BJP, following in the footsteps of Der, further complicating the political scenario in the state.

His letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reads, "...Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the… pic.twitter.com/jHCpn6nOD1 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Modhwadia reached the Gujarat Assembly and tendered his resignation to speaker Shanker Chaudhary at about 5 pm. Chaudhary cut short his event in Tharad and rushed to Gandhinagar following the development.

The chain of events leading to Modhwadia's resignation gained momentum after State BJP Chief, CR Paatil, paid a visit to Der's residence in Ahmedabad, signaling the latter's imminent transition to the BJP. This visit served as a precursor to Der's scheduled induction into the BJP at the party's state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, on the following day, intensifying speculations surrounding Modhwadia's future course of action.

Der's disillusionment with the Congress, stemming from his discontent with the party's central leadership's decision to boycott the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's Pran Pratishtha event, mirrors a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction among party members. His assertion that political parties should function as such, rather than resembling NGOs, reflects a growing disenchantment with the party's ideological stance.

The controversy surrounding Der's departure deepened as the State Congress claimed to have suspended him for alleged anti-party activities. However, Der swiftly refuted these claims, asserting that his resignation preceded any purported suspension, casting a shadow of discord within the party's ranks and further exacerbating internal divisions.

Arjun Modhwadia's resignation from the Gujarat Congress in the aftermath of Ambrish Der's exit marks a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape, highlighting the fragility of party unity and the escalating turmoil within its ranks.

As the party grapples with the fallout from these resignations, questions loom over its ability to regroup and mount a formidable challenge in the impending electoral battles..