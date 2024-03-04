Gujarat Congress Working President Ambrish Dere Resigns; Set To Join BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Ambrish Dere |

In a surprising turn of events, Gujarat Congress' Working President Ambrish Dere tendered his resignation from the party, marking a significant setback for the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dere, a seasoned politician with over two decades of active involvement in Gujarat's political landscape, is poised to join the BJP, further reshaping the state's political dynamics.

Dere, a former MLA hailing from Rajula Assembly constituency in Amreli district, has long been a prominent figure within Gujarat's political circles. Known for his close association with Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia, Dere's decision to part ways with the Congress comes as a blow to the party's electoral prospects.

Speculations about Dere's departure from the Congress gained traction following State BJP Chief, CR Paatil's visit to Dere's residence in Ahmedabad, where he extended well wishes and inquired about the health of Dere's mother. Paatil's visit foreshadowed Dere's imminent transition to the BJP, scheduled to take place at the BJP state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, on Tuesday.

Dere's disillusionment with the Congress stems from his dissatisfaction with the party's central leadership's decision to boycott the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's Pran Pratishtha event. He emphasized that political parties should operate as such, rather than resembling NGOs. Despite his grievances, Dere affirmed that his decision to join the BJP comes without any pre-conditions.

His departure has not been without controversy, as the State Congress claims to have suspended Dere for alleged anti-party activities. However, Dere refuted these claims, stating that he had resigned from the party prior to any purported suspension, casting a shadow of discord within the party ranks.

The timing of Dere's resignation holds political significance, coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Gujarat as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 7th March. With Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, Dere's defection underscores the shifting allegiances and complexities shaping Gujarat's political landscape.

Ambrish Dere's resignation from the Gujarat Congress and his impending induction into the BJP underscores the fluidity of alliances and the high stakes characterising Indian politics in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

“As the state braces for electoral battles, Dere's departure serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by political parties in navigating ideological divisions and retaining party cohesion amidst evolving political narratives” said a political analyst.