 Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics; Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Duties
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGautam Gambhir Quits Politics; Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Duties

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics; Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Duties

The 42-year-old BJP MP from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency took to his social media account to inform about his exit from the saffron party.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Picture credit: Gautam Gambhir (Twitter account |

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from politics on Saturday. The 42-year-old BJP Member of Lok Sabha from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency took to his social media account to inform about his exit from the saffron party. He also asked the party chief JP Nadda to relieve him from his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Read Also
'If Pakistan Defeats India It's An Upset, If India Defeats Pakistan, It's Very Much Given': Gautam...
article-image

"I have requested Hon’ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble HM Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!

The former Indian opener joined BJP in March 2019 and has become one of the chief representatives of the party in Delhi. The 2019 elections saw the 42-year-old sweep the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a staggering 55% votes.

Gautam Gambhir joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor:

Gambhir, meanwhile, landed a mentor role with his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024. The former southpaw left the Lucknow Super Giants after serving in the similar role for them.

Gambhir's tenure with the Super Giants in the 2023 edition saw a big controversy with Virat Kohli amid the latter's on-field spat with Naveen-ul-Haq. The ex-Indian opener is known as one of the shrewdest captains in IPL history, propelling the Knight Riders to title victories in 2012 and 2014

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics; Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Duties

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics; Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Duties

IPL 2024: Former Proteas Great Lance Klusener Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Assistant Coach

IPL 2024: Former Proteas Great Lance Klusener Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Assistant Coach

'My Passion Lies In Supporting And Helping People': Yuvraj Singh Denies Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

'My Passion Lies In Supporting And Helping People': Yuvraj Singh Denies Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Andrey Rublev Shouts At Line-Judge During Semifinal Against...

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Andrey Rublev Shouts At Line-Judge During Semifinal Against...