Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics; Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Duties

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from politics on Saturday. The 42-year-old BJP Member of Lok Sabha from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency took to his social media account to inform about his exit from the saffron party. He also asked the party chief JP Nadda to relieve him from his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

The former Indian opener joined BJP in March 2019 and has become one of the chief representatives of the party in Delhi. The 2019 elections saw the 42-year-old sweep the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a staggering 55% votes.

Gautam Gambhir joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor:

Gambhir, meanwhile, landed a mentor role with his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024. The former southpaw left the Lucknow Super Giants after serving in the similar role for them.

Gambhir's tenure with the Super Giants in the 2023 edition saw a big controversy with Virat Kohli amid the latter's on-field spat with Naveen-ul-Haq. The ex-Indian opener is known as one of the shrewdest captains in IPL history, propelling the Knight Riders to title victories in 2012 and 2014