 West Bengal: Congress Leader Kaustav Bagchi Quits Party
Talking to the media, Bagchi said that none of the Congress senior leaders from Delhi had addressed the recent Sandeshkhali issue.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi on Wednesday had quit Congress.

“Nobody leaves Congress. People are forced to leave. Over the recent Sandeshkhali issue no one from New Delhi has spoken about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed the issue. They (Congress) can enter the state for conducting some yatra but cannot address Sandeshkhali issue,” said Bagchi.

Bagchi also mentioned that he will join a party which is strong enough and can fight the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“I cannot deny the fact that our Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is leading the opposition front very nicely. When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken against the deceased daughter of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, I was the only one to speak against the Chief Minister’s comment. I was harassed by police after that and no one from my party did anything,” further claimed the former Congress leader.

Notably, after being released from jail, Bagchi had shaved his hairs and pledged not to grow hair back till Mamata Banerjee is ousted out from power.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh said that if Bagchi wants to join the saffron camp he will be welcomed.

