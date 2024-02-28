 West Bengal: BJP Delegation Meets Chief Electoral Officer Over Fake Voters Issue
West Bengal: BJP Delegation Meets Chief Electoral Officer Over Fake Voters Issue

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that despite assurance the problems have not been solved.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab over the fake job card issue in the state.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that despite assurance the problems have not been solved.

“Bengal will witness different kind of voting this time. We have submitted 15,000 pages of documents to the CEO. At least 16.91 fake voters’ are there in the list. Using a section of District Magistrates, major mismanagement has been done by the state administration, said Adhikari.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze...
article-image

Adhikari said that he has even urged the election officer to take steps to remove these fake voters from electoral rolls.

As the general elections are nearing, none of the political parties are leaving any stones unturned to woo the voters. With the opposition parties highlighting the atrocities of the Sandeshkhali land grab and sexual harassment issues against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party is upping their ante against the fund freeze issue of the central government.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA Soumen Roy who defected to TMC after winning the MLA seat under BJP ticket, rejoined the saffron camp on Wednesday.

