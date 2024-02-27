 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze Issue

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze Issue

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, the West Bengal chief minister once again took up the ‘fund freeze’ issue.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reminded her party leaders about the "power" of people. Addressing a public programme at Jungle Mahal, Banerjee asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to "work together".

“I would like to remind leaders of the village panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads that people have voted for you so you are here. If they lose trust then they will throw you. I would ask everyone to work together,” said the chief minister.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali Amid Protests; Assures To Update CM Mamata Banerjee...
article-image

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, the West Bengal chief minister once again took up the ‘fund freeze’ issue.

“If the central government doesn’t release funds by April 1, then the state government will build 11 lakh houses under Awas Yojana. We are not beggars but we know how to claim our rights. Not 21 lakh people are deprived in MGNREGA scheme but it is 50 lakhs. The state government is also paying for them as the central government has frozen the state's fund,” further added Banerjee.

Read Also
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics' After Party Worker Allegedly Calls Sikh Police...
article-image

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, Mamata chanting ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is On) mentioned, “During elections, BJP promises to give 15 lakh delivered in each account but we all know these are fake promises. In their (BJP) support, Congress and Left are working in Bengal. But unlike them, what we promise, we deliver.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renaming Ahmedabad To Karnavati? Gujarat Government Denies Receiving Proposals; Sparks Controversy...

Renaming Ahmedabad To Karnavati? Gujarat Government Denies Receiving Proposals; Sparks Controversy...

'INDIA Bloc Does Not Speak Of Development, Only Concerned About Their Families,' Says PM Modi In...

'INDIA Bloc Does Not Speak Of Development, Only Concerned About Their Families,' Says PM Modi In...

Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Loses Rajya Sabha Election From Himachal Pradesh, BJP's Harsh...

Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Loses Rajya Sabha Election From Himachal Pradesh, BJP's Harsh...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze...

Sandeshkhali Violence: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Writes To West Bengal CM Mamata Bengal Calling...

Sandeshkhali Violence: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Writes To West Bengal CM Mamata Bengal Calling...