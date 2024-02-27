West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges TMC Leaders To 'Work Together'; Slams BJP Over Funds Freeze Issue

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reminded her party leaders about the "power" of people. Addressing a public programme at Jungle Mahal, Banerjee asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to "work together".

“I would like to remind leaders of the village panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads that people have voted for you so you are here. If they lose trust then they will throw you. I would ask everyone to work together,” said the chief minister.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, the West Bengal chief minister once again took up the ‘fund freeze’ issue.

“If the central government doesn’t release funds by April 1, then the state government will build 11 lakh houses under Awas Yojana. We are not beggars but we know how to claim our rights. Not 21 lakh people are deprived in MGNREGA scheme but it is 50 lakhs. The state government is also paying for them as the central government has frozen the state's fund,” further added Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, Mamata chanting ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is On) mentioned, “During elections, BJP promises to give 15 lakh delivered in each account but we all know these are fake promises. In their (BJP) support, Congress and Left are working in Bengal. But unlike them, what we promise, we deliver.”