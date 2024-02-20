Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics' After Party Worker Allegedly Calls Sikh Police Officer 'Khalistani'; Watch Video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in divisive politics that have shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries, in a tweet on social media.

Sharing a video of a West Bengal Police officer, in which the officer claims that some BJP workers made personal comments on his religion and called him Khalistani because he was wearing a turban, Mamata asserted that she will take firm steps in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will implement stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it.

Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.



I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their… pic.twitter.com/toYs8LhiuU — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2024

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per BJP every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," wrote West Bengal CM.

"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she added.

According to reports, amid a protest concerning the Sandeshkhali issue, an unidentified BJP leader referred to an IPS officer as a Khalistani.

Police stopped BJP leaders from visiting Sandeshkhali

This incident occurred as BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari attempted to travel to Sandeshkhali with BJP workers, but the police intercepted them en route. Despite the High Court granting permission for the BJP leader to visit Sandeshkhali, police stopped them from visiting Sandeshkhali. Consequently, BJP workers staged a dharna at the same location. In the midst of this, a BJP leader called IPS officer Adhikari Jaspreet Singh a Khalistani.

How police officer responded to 'Khalistani' comment

Responding to this, the police officer addressed the protestors, questioning, "Are you branding me as a Khalistani because I wear a turban? How dare you make such an accusation? Merely wearing a turban while performing police duties does not equate to being a Khalistani."

According to the report, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul were also present at the scene.