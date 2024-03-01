West Bengal: TMC State General Secretary & Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Resigns From His Party Posts

Kunal Ghosh |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources said that party’s spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has resigned from both his posts on Friday.

Taking to X, Ghosh mentioned that he doesn’t want to continue with the posts.

“I don’t want to continue with the post of TMC’s general secretary and spokesperson. I am a misfit in the system. I cannot go further with the work. I will stay as the party's soldier. Please do not tolerate any fake news of me defecting to any other party. Mamata Banerjee is my leader, Abhishek Banerjee is my Senapati and All India Trinamool Congress is my party,” wrote Ghosh in Bengali.

Read Also West Bengal: Congress Leader Kaustav Bagchi Quits Party

According to party sources, Ghosh has already sent his resignation letter to the necessary quarters and has also informed the necessary people.

It has been learnt that Ghosh has also refused the state’s security he enjoyed.

Earlier this day, Ghosh had removed TMC from his bio in X handle and mentioned ‘Social Activist’.

Without naming anyone, Ghosh has also slammed some party leaders in Bengali and accused them of ‘selfishness’ and ‘factionalism’ and also claimed that such ‘group centric leaders victory depends on the enthusiasm of party workers’.

This post of Ghosh clearly indicates alleged ‘rifts’ within the ruling TMC.

Sources claimed that Ghosh has hinted towards influential party leaders from North Kolkata.