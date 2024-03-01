West Bengal: PM Modi Attacks CM Mamata Banerjee Over Sandeshkhali Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of various projects at Arambagh in Hooghly on Friday, March 1, 2024. | ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while addressing a public meeting at Hooghly’s Arambagh attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the recent Sandeshkhali issue.

Stating that the key accused of Sandeshkhali issue Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested due to pressure from BJP and common people, Modi also hinted that someone from TMC was protecting Shahjahan for the last two months.

“Raja Rammohan Roy worked towards women empowerment even his soul is pained by the incident that took place in Sandeshkhali. The sisters and mothers were not spared by TMC. Due to mob pressure and BJP’s pressure the key accused were arrested on Thursday. Mothers of Sandeshkhali wanted help from the Chief Minister and what did she do? Instead someone from TMC was protecting the accused for the last two months,” said Modi.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and on Friday he started the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Saturday Modi is scheduled to attend another public meeting at Nadia’s Krishnanagar.

Slamming the leaders of INDIA bloc, Modi mentioned that they didn’t question anything to TMC over the Sandeshkhali incident.

“The big leaders of the alliance behaved like three monkeys of Gandhiji. They remained silent and did not ask anything to TMC. People of Bengal are asking the Chief Minister if votes of some people are more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkahli? ‘Chot ka jawab, vote se dena hoga’ (the reply of the pain will be given through votes),” stated Modi.

Taking further potshots at the ruling TMC government, the Prime Minister said that TMC is anti-poor, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, farmers and youths.

Read Also Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended From TMC For 6 Years After His Arrest In Sandeshkhali Case

“There has been a scam in teachers’ recruitment, municipality recruitment, cattle smuggling. Heaps of cash were recovered from the TMC leader’s house. Modi is Number 1 enemy of TMC as he doesn’t allow any corruption. Modi is not afraid of their attack and abuses. 4 crores of people across the country have got concrete houses and despite releasing Rs. 42000 crores for Awas Yojana, TMC is creating hindrance,” further added Modi.

Incidentally, the TMC recently announced that if the central government doesn’t release the frozen funds of Awas Yojana by April 1, then the state government will build 11 lakh houses at their expense.