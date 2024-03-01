Bhopal: BJP Workers, Including Mahila Morcha Burn Mamata's Effigy Over Sandeshkhali Incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers including the party's Mahila Morcha workers and Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai burned an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday while protesting against the Sandeshkhali incident.

They burned the effigy at the board office square in the city and raised slogans against CM Matma Banerjee on the occasion.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai told ANI, "Women are being tortured in Mamata Banerjee's state. She herself is a Chief Minister and being a woman Chief Minister, she should feel ashamed of it. She should immediately arrest those people who torture women. Today we have burnt her effigy because Mamata Banerjee is not ashamed of the atrocities on women taking place in her state." Meanwhile, BJP workers also staged a protest at Phoolbagh Square in Gwalior district on Friday, over the Sandeshkhali incident.

BJP District President, Abhay Chaudhary said, "The BJP is protesting against the atrocities that occurred in West Bengal in the entire country today. The West Bengal government is providing open patronage in the incident. The accused has been arrested and the accused should be given capital punishment." Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district had been witnessing widespread protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with an alleged assault on ED officers during a raid in January earlier this year.

West Bengal's Basirhat Court remanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sheikh Shahjahan to 10-day police custody on Thursday.

Lawyer Raja Bhowmick, who represented Shahjahan in court, said, "14-day police custody (of Sheikh Shahjahan) was demanded, but the court allowed 10-day custody." "On March 10, he will be produced in court again," he said. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years.