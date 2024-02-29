 Sandeshkhali Sexual Harassment Incidents: Women From MP’s 16 Dists Hit Streets Seeking Justice For Victims
Hundreds of women marched on foot with placards in their hands and reached Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Sandeshkhali Sexual Harassment Incidents: Women From MP’s 16 Dists Hit Streets Seeking Justice For Victims | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal protested against West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali Incident on Thursday. A large number of women gathered at Roshanpura Square, New Market and expressed anger over the incident and demanded justice for the victims.

Hundreds of women marched on foot with placards in their hands and reached Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of Sandeshkhali Sheikh Shahjahan and his henchmen.

Padma Shri Gond artist painter Durgabai took part in the protest and termed it an attack on the society. Shashi Thakur said that it is very shameful that women are not safe even in a state headed by a woman chief minister. A censor proposal was also put forward against the exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali.        

article-image
Bhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh | Representative Image

Bhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old tiger was found dead near a nullah in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Umaria, on Thursday morning. The tiger reserve officials said that it was during the morning hours that a patrolling team spotted a still tiger near Takan nullah in Panpata core area. When the team went near it, they found that the big cat was dead.

They immediately informed the senior forest officers about the dead tiger. Prima facie, it seems that the tiger died in a territorial fight. Its carcass was burnt in the presence of the senior forest officers. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has the highest density of tigers and in the bid to create their own territory, tigers often fight with each other and sometimes these fights claim the life of the big cats.

