Bhopal: Patwari Recruitment Exam Aspirants Demand SIT To Probe Irregularities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The aspirants staged protest against the recruitment and appointment process of patwari exam at Board Square on Wednesday. They wanted to form special investigation team to start fresh probe into the irregularities. Activists of National Educated Youth Union led the demonstration and raised issue against the recruitment process. Demonstrators were detained by MP Nagar police and later dropped at their houses. Recently, the state government started the appointment process of patwaris.

Earlier, the state government had formed one-member commission to probe irregularities that took place in the exam. The Commission did not find any irregularity. Union member Radhe Jaat told media that several irregularities came to light during the exam and after the result was declared. “More than 2500 selected candidates did not join duty because they knew they had cheated and will have to face penal action in future”, he claimed. He said SIT should be formed to investigate the scam. The statements of toppers should also be taken, he added.

Start Survey Of Damaged Crops: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav took the meeting of revenue officials and asked them to start survey of damaged crops. He also asked them to start the relief work. He took the meeting at Vallabh Bhawan here on Wednesday evening.

At the meeting, chief minister was told that survey and relief work had already started in the districts affected by unseasonal rain and hailstorm. The chief minister also asked officials to extend the date of special revenue campaign till March 10. The campaign that began on from January 15 was to end on February 29.