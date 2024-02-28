Bhopal: Enraged Candidates Stage Protests Over Patwari Recruitment 'Scam', Call Probe 'Unfair'

Bhopal: Protests Over Patwari Recruitment, Candidates Call Investigation 'Unfair' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The appointments under controversial Patwari recruitment exam continues to draw flak as hundreds of candidates staged protests at MP Nagar intersection in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The candidates gathered, under the banner of National Educated Youth Union (NEYU), demanded cancellation of appointments, calling the investigation into the alleged Patwari scam "unfair." They have demanded a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT).

They also said that they will now gather for a demonstration in Delhi.

The protestors marched towards Vallabh Bhawan where the police stopped them by placing barricades at Vyapam intersection. They were adamant on moving forward. The police also detained some protesters near the Congress headquarters. The protesters dispersed after warning of legal action.

When taken into custody, the protesters said that students from across the state would gather to protest. “Such a dictatorship will not last. Atrocities on youth will not continue,” said one of the protesters.

Notably, the result of Patwari recruitment examination came on 30 June 2023. On the allegations of rigging, the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had put a stay on the appointment till the investigation. A commission for investigation was formed on 19 July 2023. The investigation continued for 8 months. Retired Justice Rajendra Verma submitted the report to the government.

Read Also Bhopal Witnesses Highest Rainfall In Feb In 9 Yrs, Braces For Another Spell On March 1

Exam got clean chit

After getting the clean chit for the recruitment examination, on February 15, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav issued orders for early appointment of the selected candidates. The order issued by the General Administration Department said, “Appointment should be made only on the basis of the declared results of Group-2, Sub Group-4 and Patwari Recruitment Examination of the Staff Selection Board.”

Candidates call investigation unfair

Ranjit Kisanvanshi of NEYU organization said, “The organization demands from the government that these appointments should be stopped. Rajendra Kumar Verma should make the investigation report of the committee public.”

Candidates alleged that those who buy papers for Rs 10-15 lakh through the back door without issuing an investigation report are being given appointments. There is a 45 to 50% scam in this exam. If there had been a fair investigation, all these people would have been in jail.