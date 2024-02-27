MP: 'Missed Opportunity', School Dropout Rates Surge In Tribal Belt Of State

unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The escalating number of dropouts in several districts of the state has set off alarm bells for the government and education authorities, certain areas , specially the tribal belts within the state exhibit significantly higher dropout rates compared to others. In Barwani district alone, a staggering 1,788 students have dropped out in between their studies in 2023-24.

Similar challenges are observed in districts like Morena, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, and Betul, where dropout numbers remain alarmingly high. In Morena, it is 309; in Shivpuri, it is 350; in Bhind, it is 145; in Ashoknagar, it is 195; in Agar Malwa, it is 218; in Alirajpur, it is 283; and in Betul, it is 322 during this period.

As per the data available on the official portal, it highlights gender, social and geographical disparities in dropout rates, with certain districts reporting alarmingly high numbers.

Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanraju S., sheds light on the multifaceted nature of the issue, emphasizing that despite efforts to promote gender equality and education for all, the dropout rate remains alarmingly high in the tribal belt. These marginalized communities face significantly higher dropout rates, reflecting broader socio-economic disparities that hinder their access to quality education, said Dhanraju.

He further said that in response to the escalating dropout rates, state authorities are intensifying efforts to implement targeted interventions and policies aimed at addressing the root causes of the issue. This includes measures to promote gender equality in education, provide targeted support to marginalized communities, and address geographical disparities in educational access.

Alarming Rise

Barwani 1,788

Shivpuri 350

Betul 322

Morena 309

Alirajpur 283

Agar Malwa 218

Ashoknagar 195

Bhind 145