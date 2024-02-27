Bhopal: Universities In The State Will Be Developed Holistically, Says CM Yadav

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has laid emphasis on a diverse range of subjects in universities instead of focusing only on a specific area.

The universities in the state will be developed holistically, they should represent a comprehensive array of subjects keeping global approach in focus, said chief minister while speaking at the inauguration of two-day workshop on Indian knowledge tradition in various contexts under the National Education Policy-2020 on Tuesday. The workshop is being organised at Government Sarojini Naidu Girls (Nutan) College. The State Government is committed to encourage research in universities in the field of Indian knowledge tradition, said Yadav.

The chief minister said that the higher education department, which paves the way for the future of the young generation, is very important for the state government. “Our goal is to see that state’s universities create their own identity globally,” he added. The quality of the universities of the state will be made so top notch that students from the country as well as from abroad will be eager to study in the state.

Quoting Rig Veda, the chief minister said that Indian culture and tradition does not believe in limiting knowledge and it should be

embraced from wherever it comes.

Yadav paid tributes to tribal leaders and martyrs like Tantya Mama, and suggested naming colleges after Rani Durgavati and Avanti Bai.

During the event, CM Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel digitally launched the expansion and modernization of Sarojini Naidu College at a cost of Rs 860.82 crores, along with the inauguration of the new building at Government Mahavidyalaya Sirali, Harda, constructed at cost of Rs 617.82 crores.

Indian knowledge tradition guided the entire world: Guv

Governor Mangubhai Patel, who was also present at the programme said that the Indian knowledge tradition has guided the entire world.

To create a rich generation based on the Indian knowledge tradition that will keep the national interest paramount, it is necessary that colleges and universities make students knowledgeable and skilled. Our education must provide students with a healthy and clean lifestyle and ways to deal with future issues, participate in social concerns and explore the world beyond mobile phones. Teachers should be role models who guide students by their conduct.