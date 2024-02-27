 MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely In Indore, Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely In Indore, Bhopal

MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely In Indore, Bhopal

Government has directed all collectors to do survey of the affected farmers and to provide the necessary relief to them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has ordered collectors to conduct a survey of the crops damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms on Tuesday. It has directed them to provide necessary relief to the affected farmers.

Read Also
Bhopal: People Living In Shacks For 7 Yrs Deprived Of HFA Roof
article-image

Cabinet approved the proposal of the tourism department to operate double engine planes, upto 20-seater, at tourist places. The planes will be operated on Public Private Partnership and routes of them will be fixed in the coming time. This decision is going to boost tourism activities across the Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP Food Startup: Bhopal's First Turkish Kunafa Will Take You To Mediterranean Streets!
article-image

Apart from this, the cabinet decided to constitute the Madhya Pradesh Allied and Heath Care centre Council. The works related to paramedical will be looked after by the council.

Moreover, the proposal to operate 555 E-buses in big cities of the state also received the approval, the E buses would be run in cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar etc. central government will provide the E buses and their maintenance cost.

Read Also
Bhopal: 5 No Bus Stop Market Re-Densification Seething Locals Protest Shifting Of 65 Shops
article-image

The approval was also given to the irrigation related schemes to increase the irrigation capacity. To increase the irrigation facility by 1.20 lakh hectare in Sidhi, Rewa, Mhow etc, approval of Rs 4166 crores was given. This will benefit 633 villages of the said districts.

Minister Rajendra Shukla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate the Vedic Watch of Ujjain on February 29. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely...

MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely...

Bhopal: Ambulance Delay In JP Hospital, Lack Of Oxygen Kill Pregnant Wife Of IAS Officer's Driver;...

Bhopal: Ambulance Delay In JP Hospital, Lack Of Oxygen Kill Pregnant Wife Of IAS Officer's Driver;...

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued In Half Of State

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued In Half Of State

Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 6 Trains Cancelled From Feb 26 To March 10; Check Full List

Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 6 Trains Cancelled From Feb 26 To March 10; Check Full List

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad