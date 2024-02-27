MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely In Indore, Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has ordered collectors to conduct a survey of the crops damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms on Tuesday. It has directed them to provide necessary relief to the affected farmers.

Cabinet approved the proposal of the tourism department to operate double engine planes, upto 20-seater, at tourist places. The planes will be operated on Public Private Partnership and routes of them will be fixed in the coming time. This decision is going to boost tourism activities across the Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from this, the cabinet decided to constitute the Madhya Pradesh Allied and Heath Care centre Council. The works related to paramedical will be looked after by the council.

Moreover, the proposal to operate 555 E-buses in big cities of the state also received the approval, the E buses would be run in cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar etc. central government will provide the E buses and their maintenance cost.

The approval was also given to the irrigation related schemes to increase the irrigation capacity. To increase the irrigation facility by 1.20 lakh hectare in Sidhi, Rewa, Mhow etc, approval of Rs 4166 crores was given. This will benefit 633 villages of the said districts.

Minister Rajendra Shukla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate the Vedic Watch of Ujjain on February 29.