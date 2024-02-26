 Bhopal: 5 No Bus Stop Market Re-Densification Seething Locals Protest Shifting Of 65 Shops
MP Housing Board will spend Rs 500 crore on the re-densification project.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 5 No Bus Stop Market Re-Densification Seething Locals Protest Shifting Of 65 Shops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among residents of Shivaji Nagar against MP Housing Board’s move to shift 65 shops to a playground adjacent to 5-No Bus Stop market (Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Market) under a re-densification project. Local residents have raised protest against shifting shops to a playground. MP Housing Board will spend Rs 500 crore on the re-densification project.

Besides, 150 houses are also being shifted to other places for market re-densification. The shops are being set up under tin sheds at the playground. The market at 5 number bus stop was developed 50 years ago. Now, rickety market will be redeveloped.

According to MP Housing Board officials, residents’ protest subsided as traders have been assured of safety at the new location. Ward corporator Guddu Chouhan said, “The residents protested against shifting of 65 shops at playground. They said 65 shops will cover the whole playground, which is not justified.

Residents have handed over memorandum to SDM Ramji Shankar Rai in this connection.” NK Verma, deputy commissioner, MP Housing Board said, “150 houses and 65 shops are being shifted for market re-densification. Traders as well as families are being shifted. Government will pay rent at collector rate to traders and their families. Market will be constructed in two years.”

