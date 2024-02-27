Bhopal: People Living In Shacks For 7 Yrs Deprived Of HFA Roof | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Getting accommodation under PM Housing for All (HFA) seems to be a distant dream for 390 families who have been shifted from Bhadbhada Basti. Some of them are living in transit camp set up by Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Jawahar Chowk. This is the camp where people displaced from various localities are living for past 7 years. According to dwellers, they were shifted from 12-number bus stop, Polytechnic Square during construction of Smart City road and other areas a year ago.

They are living there as they remain deprived of accommodation under HFA. Some of the families shifted from Bhadbhada Basti, who have no alternative accommodation, have been shifted to transit camp in Jawahar Chowk. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is distributing forms to Bhadbhada oustees for accommodation under HFA. So far, 225 forms have been distributed at camp from Bhadbhada Basti site.

Oustees have an option to choose accommodation in Malikhedi, Kalkheda or Bhauri. According to officials, 146 EWS houses are ready at Malikhedi. It will take 18 months to complete construction at Kalkheda. 1BHK of 450 sq ft costs Rs 2 lakh under HFA.

It is unhygienic

Ramesh Jathav said, “We were shifted from Bhadbhada Basti but it is highly unhygenic at transit camp in Jawahar Chowk. But we have no option but to live here. Garbage is dumped all around.”

HFA fraud

Mahesh Ojha said, “For last seven years, we are living here. Because of fraud in HFA, we remain deprived of accommodation. We have been asked for fill forms but houses are sold in open. This is an irregularity on part of BMC.”