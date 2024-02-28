Bhopal Witnesses Highest Rainfall In Feb In 9 Yrs, Braces For Another Spell On March 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, the capital city, experienced its highest rainfall in February in nine years, recording over 15 millimeters of rain on Tuesday. This significant rainfall comes after a dry spell since 2018, marking a notable shift in weather patterns.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), two Western disturbances are active on February 29th and March 1st, likely affecting Bhopal's weather. Consequently, weather conditions are expected to change between March 28th and April 2nd.

Weather forecast

February 28: Cloudy skies with no expected rainfall.

February 29: Cloudy conditions persist with no anticipated rainfall.

March 1: Thunderstorms and rainfall possible, with showers expected across the city.

March 2: Continued weather changes, with the possibility of light rain in Bairasia and cloudy skies elsewhere.

Tuesday's rainfall surpassed 15 millimeters, bringing relief from rising temperatures. Prior to this, temperatures rose to 31.8 degrees Celsius, marking a 6-degree increase from the previous night's temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius.

In February 2014, Bhopal witnessed 47.9 millimeters of rainfall, the highest for the month in recent years. Since then, rainfall has been minimal until this recent occurrence, breaking the record for the highest rainfall in nine years.

This sudden change in weather patterns emphasizes the need for vigilance and highlights the unpredictability of nature. As the city experiences this rare rainfall event, residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for further weather changes in the coming days.