Calicut Air India Plane Crash: DGCA bans use of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode airport during monsoon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday banned the use of wide-body aircraft at the Kozhikode airport during the monsoon season.

"As a means of abundant caution, we have stopped them from coming to Calicut till the Monsoon season," the country's aviation watchdog said in a statement.

Earlier, an Air India Express flight carrying 190 people on board including 10 infants had skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.

As many as 18 people, including the two pilots, had lost their lives after the AI flight carrying 190 people from Dubai met with the accident at the airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had said.