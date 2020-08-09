Calicut plane crash: Air India salutes locals who led rescue efforts; says investigation underway

Days after the rather horrifying plane crash at the Kozhikode International Airport, Air India Express has issued a statement to update people about the aftermath of the incident. "Investigation for the Accident is continuing and will take some time before it is completed," the press note said.

18 people out of a total 190, had been killed and many others injured after the Air India plane overshot the runway and crashed into a gorge on Friday night. The casualties include the two pilots. For some, the injuries have been severe.

The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was taken to Mumbai on Sunday and the Air India update adds that officials from the organisation had accompanied him. Air India had also organised a prayer meeting.