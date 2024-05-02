‘God Is Watching’: Swati Maliwal Claims Acid Attack Victims Among 223 Employees Sacked By Delhi LG From DCW

File

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday slammed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's move to approve the sacking of 223 DCW employees, including women acid attack survivors on grounds that their employment is “irregular” and “illegal”. Maliwal, in a tweet on X, said, "Today these acid attack victims were also fired from their jobs… Delhi Women's Commission had given them a new life. God is watching everything."

Maliwal's response came soon after Saxena's order which read, “The approval of government is hereby conveyed to DCW to discontinue service of all contractual staff with immediate effect who have been appointed by the DCW at any point in time, by going beyond its delegated powers and without following various procedures laid down and in violation of DCW Act/rules/regulations/guidelines issued by Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” read a notice issued by Saxena’s office on April 29."

223 employees from the Delhi Women Commission have been removed with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It is alleged that the then chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, Swati Maliwal, had appointed them without permission, going against the… pic.twitter.com/wMZmaTuX9l — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

Maliwal also shared a video of an acid attack survivor from Kashmir, identified as Shabnam. In the video, Shabnam shared her journey and showed how she was given a new life by the DCE chief.

In the video, the acid attack survivor said, "I was attacked with acid in 2011. I was being treated in Kashmir but was not getting any better. Finally when the first surgery happened in Delhi it was successful. After that I met a girl who made me meet Swati ma'am who has helped me a lot. I had lost all the hope. I used to think that I would not be able to do anything. Swati ma'am gave me a job, made me learn and kept looking after my treatment. I have been working in Delhi Mahila Aayog's Mahila Panchayat department for the last six years. Now everything is fine thanks to Swati ma'am. She transformed me into someone."

आज इन Acid Attack victims को भी नौकरी से निकाला गया… दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने इन्हें नयी ज़िंदगी दी थी।



भगवान सब देख रहा है… pic.twitter.com/DCuv6MMaB3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 2, 2024

इस महिला को भी आज LG साहब ने नौकरी से निकालकर बेरोज़गार कर दिया है…



भगवान सब देख रहा है 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pZYwXcxY8D — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 2, 2024

VIDEO | "I fail to understand how a person can have such a small, negative and anti-women mindset. Delhi Women Commission has done various work. L-G is saying to sack all contractual workers as the appointments are illegal. If that happens, then, DCW will be closed. Out of 90… pic.twitter.com/iPEumVrSon — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2024

Maliwal labels Saxena’s order as a “Tughlaqi farmaan”

Maliwal, who is now a Rajya Sabha member representing the Aam Aadmi Party, labelled Saxena’s order as a “Tughlaqi farmaan”.

In a Hindi post on X, she said, "LG Saheb has issued a 'Tughlaqi' order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, there are a total of 90 staffers in the Women's Commission, out of which only 8 people have been given by the government, the rest are on a contract for 3 months each."

LG साहब ने DCW के सारे कॉंट्रैक्ट स्टाफ को हटाने का एक तुग़लकी फ़रमान जारी किया है। आज महिला आयोग में कुल 90 स्टाफ है जिसमें सिर्फ़ 8 लोग सरकार द्वारा दिये गये हैं, बाक़ी सब 3 - 3 महीने के कॉंट्रैक्ट पे हैं। अगर सब कॉंट्रैक्ट स्टाफ हटा दिया जाएगा, तो महिला आयोग पे ताला लग जाएगा।… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 2, 2024

"If all the contract staff are removed, the Women's Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This organisation is built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from the roots? As long as I am alive, I will not let the Women's Commission be closed. Put me in jail, don't oppress women!" Maliwal said.