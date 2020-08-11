Calicut Air India Express Plane Crash: Maharashtra bids adieu to Captain Deepak Sathe

Mumbai: Wing Commander Deepak Sathe (Retd), pilot-in-command of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, was cremated here on Tuesday with state honours.

Several mourners lined up the road as the funeral procession started from his residence in Chandivli.

The last rites were performed at the Tagore Nagar electric crematorium in Vikhroli in presence of some of his relatives.

The number of people allowed to attend the last rites was restricted in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Relatives, friends and others, including Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, paid floral tributes at his residence before the final procession began.

Slogans of "Amar Rahe" were raised when his body was being taken to the crematorium from the residence.