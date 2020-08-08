Calicut Air India plane crash: From sending out WhatsApp messages to donating blood - how locals rallied to save lives

Kozhikode: By mounting an impromptu rescue operation as soon as the Air India Express aircraft crash-landed at the Karippur airport, the local people of Kozhikode on Friday demonstrated the unique tenacity of the Kerala society which had helped the state avert large-scale loss of life in the devastating deluge of 2018.

Without waiting for the institutional rescue operations to commence (which took a little while to organise), the local residents collected at the accident site and began extricating the injured from the wreckage and transferring them to various hospitals in auto-rickshaws, cars and any other private vehicles that they could access.

By the time the fire brigade and disaster management personnel arrived with the ambulances and other paraphernalia, some of the injured had already been taken to hospitals. People also lined up along the route offering to donate blood and providing help in whatever way possible.

The timely rescue effort is believed to have limited the number of casualties to a much smaller number in comparison to what the sight of the wreckage would have suggested. Only 18 deaths have so far been reported and as many as 23 passengers were brought out with minor injuries.

A total number of 123 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in and around Kozhikode. The condition of another 23 is said to be serious.