CAA Protests: Hundreds detained across the country as protests gain momentum

New Delhi: Violence made its presence felt in some places as Thursday witnessed concerted efforts by the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act camp to bring national and international attention to their fight against the controversial law. Protesters from a wide social and political spectrum joined forces as protest marches and meets were organised at many places across the country on Thursday.

Almost all the major cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad saw protesters on the streets despite substantial police presence and imposition of prohibitory orders at several places.

In Delhi, protesters gathered in large numbers at various places like the Red Fort, Mandi House and Jantar Mantar. Police forces deployed in large numbers kept the protests under control. A number of metro rail stations were shut as a precautionary measure.

Some of the worst protest-related violence took place in Uttar Pradesh, where media persons were attacked and OB vans were razed in Lucknow. Similar acts of violence and arson were reported from places such as Sambhal in the state, which has a BJP government at the helm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the opposition for the violence.