Ramachandra Guha detained during CAA protest in Bengaluru; Twitter shocked

On Thursday, historian Ramachandra Guha was detained during a protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A video showing, 61-year-old holding a poster that reads, "CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] against Constitution", and arguing with city police as they take him away. Guha was participating in a protest at the Town Hall where Section 144 was imposed last evening ahead of today's protests, reported NDTV.