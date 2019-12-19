No country for CAA protests? Section 144 imposed in UP and Bengaluru

The Samajwadi Party had announced statewide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that his party would go ahead with the protests and asked party workers to participate in it in large numbers.

Several other demonstrations were also planned in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday against the citizenship law. The protests are being led by some Muslim groups, which view the CAA as a ploy to rid them of their citizenship.

In Uttar Pradesh, violent protests were reported on Tuesday in Mau district. Clashes erupted in the district between police personnel and scores of protesters who had hit the streets in opposition to the law.

Starting Thursday, even in Bengaluru a three-day ban on assembly of more than 5 persons has been imposed in the city in the wake of all-India shutdown call against the Cititzenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), according to a top police officer here on Wednesday.

"The ban has been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 6 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday midnight in view of the shutdown call by social and student organisations," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

The ban order also prevents citizens from staging protests or sit-in demonstrations across the city against the CAA to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

A day earlier, protest marches were taken out in Aligarh and Lucknow -- where a large number of youth came out to demonstrate against the alleged violence perpetrated by police against students in the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The state government has also closed all schools and colleges on December 19 and 20 in view of the 'extreme cold conditions'.

The practical examinations of the UP Board, scheduled for these two days, will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, a heavy deployment of forces has been made from Wednesday night in the old city areas of Lucknow that has a sizeable Muslim population.

The Lucknow Traffic Police, from its social media handle, has issued an advisory, asking people not to allow unknown persons in their vehicles.

A senior police official said that internet shutdown would be an option if anyone tried to foment trouble through the social media.