CAA protests: CM Uddhav Thackeray urges Muslim community to maintain law and order

Mumbai: Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday spoke to representatives of the Muslim community via video conferencing and requested them to maintain law and order during protests against CAA and NRC.

Leaders of several opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urging him to advise the government to withdraw the law.

Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act with the government repeatedly saying that the law does not affect any Indian citizen.