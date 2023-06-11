Be Ready To Tackle Floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tells Officials

ANI

As the monsoon arrives in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed all government departments, including NHAI, NHIDC, NDRF, and SDRF, to be prepared for any flood-related situation. In a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior officials, Sarma emphasised the need for readiness and prompt action.

Activating Early Warning System

To mitigate the potential threats of floods, the Chief Minister has directed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to activate an early warning system. This system will serve to inform and alert the public about potential flood hazards, ensuring their safety.

In light of the monsoon season, Chief Minister Sarma has requested the Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, to take steps to pre-position NDRF and SDRF personnel in vulnerable districts, with a particular focus on Dima Hasao. This proactive measure will enable swift response and aid to affected areas.

Setting up Relief Camps and Streamlining Relief Distribution

In the event of low-lying areas being submerged by floodwater, Chief Minister Sarma has instructed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to establish relief camps. Additionally, he emphasized the need to streamline the distribution of relief materials in these centers, ensuring efficient assistance to affected individuals.

Recognising the importance of sustenance during flood situations, Chief Minister Sarma has urged the DCs to assess the availability of food materials and fodder in their respective districts. This evaluation will help determine the readiness to provide necessary provisions to affected communities.

Ensuring Embankment Safety

To prevent a repeat of the catastrophic flood in Silchar town and its neighboring areas caused by an embankment breach last year, Chief Minister Sarma has instructed the DCs to visit the embankments that were affected during the 2022 floods. Their purpose will be to undertake precautionary measures and ensure the safety and integrity of embankments.

Reviewing Medical Preparedness

The Chief Minister has also conducted a review of the preparedness of medical teams, including the availability of medicine stock, to address any emergency situations that may arise during the monsoon and floods. This assessment will help ensure the provision of timely medical aid to affected individuals.

To address the risks associated with heavy and incessant rainfall, the Chief Minister has directed the DC of Kamrup Metropolitan to maintain constant surveillance over the 382 landslide-prone areas within the district. In case of adverse weather conditions, appropriate remedial steps should be taken promptly to mitigate potential landslides and their impacts.

