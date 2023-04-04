 ‘I admit that I don’t know...’: Himanta Sarma reacts on viral video showing him copying text
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
After a viral video showing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma copying from a ready text to fill up a visitors’ s book at a state school sparked criticism, he has now defended himself in a post on Twitter.

Giving a clarification on Twitter, Sarma wrote, “I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it.”

In the video posted on social media by one Roshan Rai, Sarma can be seen writing in the visitor’s register with a readymade text placed right next to him. 

"Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying," Rai had said.

Mixed reactions on social media

“Superb. That is the honesty and candidness which distinguishes statesmen from politicians,” said twitter user Vikas Saraswat.

"Why not write in your first language?" asked Suhail Haleem.

