'Come to Delhi, have lunch at my residence': Kejriwal tells Himanta Biswa Sarma after arriving in Assam

Days after the threat of a defamation case made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the latter visited Guwahati on Sunday and extended an invitation to Sarma for tea and lunch at his residence in the national capital.

Additionally, Kejriwal expressed his opinion that threats such as those made by Sarma are not fitting for someone in the position of a Chief Minister.

Sarma had threatened to file defamation case against Kejriwal

On Friday, Sarma had issued a warning to Kejriwal stating that he would take legal action for defamation if the Aam Aadmi Party leader were to accuse him of corruption outside the assembly.

''Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly,'' the Assam CM said.

''Let Kejriwal come here on April 2 and say that I am corrupt. The next day, I will file a defamation case against him as I have done against (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia,'' Sarma had said.

Kejriwal had stated in the Delhi Assembly that there are ongoing cases against Sarma.

Come to Delhi, have tea, lunch at my residence: Kejriwal to Sarma

"People of Assam are very good. They welcome their guests. Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn from them," the Delhi CM said immediately after landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, reacting to Sarma's remarks.

Accompanying Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected to deliver a speech at a rally in Guwahati on Sunday.

"I invite him (Sarma) to come to Delhi, and have tea and lunch with me at my house. I will also show him around the city.

"He had threatened to put me in jail, said he won't let me return. Such threats are unbecoming of a chief minister," Kejriwal said.

