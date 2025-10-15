Hyderabad: Couple Assaulted by Hostel Residents Over Bike Parking Dispute In KPHB Colony - VIDEO

A couple living on KPHB Colony Road no. 5 in Hyderabad was attacked by a group of hostel residents following a dispute over bike parking. Reports suggest the altercation began when the couple requested hostel residents not to park their bikes in front of their house.
Despite multiple complaints, the hostel management allegedly failed to intervene. Tensions flared when a bike seat cover was found slashed, leading around 30 hostel residents to physically assault the couple and their family.
The KPHB police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
