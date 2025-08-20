Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Dual Chip Architecture Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme P4 Pro packs a massive 7000mAh Titan battery | FPJ

Realme P4 series has launched in India today. The series contains two smartphones - the Realme P4 5G and the Realme P4 Pro 5G. Both the phones pack a massive 7,000mAh battery and the additional Hyper Vision AI chip. Key specifications of the Pro model include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display that boasts a blinding 6500-nit peak brightness. The Realme P4 and P4 Pro have different processors and cameras.

Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro price in India, availability

The base Realme P4 Pro 5G model is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option,. The Realme P4 series comes with Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy. The first sale will begin on August 27 at 12noon. Launch offers include Rs. 3,000 instant discount on select banks, additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. Realme is offering three years of software updates and four years of security patches. The phone will go on sale on Realme website, Flipkart, and Realme retail outlets.

The Realme P4 is priced at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB sotrag option, and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The early bird sale will begin at 6pm today and last till 10pm. The first sale will begin on August 25 at 12 noon IST. The phone will go on sale on Realme website, Flipkart, and Realme retail outlets. Launch offers include Rs. 2,500 instant discount on select banks, additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. The Realme P4 5G comes in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colour options.

Realme P4 Pro 5G specifications

The phone features a 6.8-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, Corning Gorilla 71 protection, and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The Realme P4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and it works alongside a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip, which enables enhanced graphics, smoother frame rates up to 144FPS in games like BGMI, and up to 120FPS video streaming, offering a premium visual experience.

In terms of cameras, the P4 Pro stands out with 50-megapixel front and rear AI cameras, including a Sony IMX890 OIS sensor for the main lens and a 50-megapixel front shooter, both capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. Realme has also packed in its new AI Edit Genie for intelligent photo editing with voice commands and modes like AI Party, AI Landscape, and AI Snap.

The Realme P4 Pro packs a massive 7,000mAh Titan battery, supported by 80W fast charging, which claims to power the device to 50 percent in just 25 minutes, along with 10W reverse charging and bypass charging for heat management. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim 7.69mm profile and weighs 189 grams.

The Realme P4 Pro also offers a 7000mm2 vapor chamber cooling system to keep temperatures low during intense gaming sessions, IP65 and IP66 dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.4 support, and Wi-Fi.

Realme P4 5G specifications

Coming to the Realme P4 5G, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and also integrates the Hyper Vision AI chip. This phone also include a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging as well. While the rear camera setup remains the same, up front, the Realme P4 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Video recording at 4K resolution is supported at 30fps, slightly lower than the 60fps on the Realme P4 Pro 5G.

The Realme P4 5G has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz display refresh rate with 1080p resolution and 4500nits brightness. The phone weighs lighter at 185 grams and is thinner as well at 7.58mm.