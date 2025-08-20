HMD Fuse Smartphone Launched Just For Kids, Uses AI to Block Nude Content

HMD Fuse use an AI-powered system called HarmBlock+ to add a safety layer |

HMD Global, the company that owns the Nokia brand, has launched a groundbreaking smartphone, HMD Fuse, crafted just for children, one that actively prevents kids from filming, sending, seeing, or saving nude and sexual images, even in live streams. The device achieves this using HarmBlock+, an AI-powered system from SafeToNet deeply embedded into the operating system, ensuring it's tamper-proof and cannot be bypassed.

HMD Fuse has built-in safety tools

This phone emerged from HMD’s 'Better Phone Project,' a global collaboration involving over 37,000 parents and children who emphasized a need for a balance between online safety and usability.

HarmBlock+ is trained on more than 22 million harmful nude images and functions across the camera, apps, and browser without storing personal data or relying on cloud services, protecting children in real-time and maintaining privacy.

HMD Fuse has adaptive parental controls that grow with the child

From the very start, the Fuse operates as a simplified 'brick phone' offering only calls, texts, and location tracking. As children mature, parents can gradually unlock features such as messaging, internet access, or apps, all controlled via OS-level settings.

Additional parental controls allow app access management, screen time limits, whitelisting trusted contacts, and defining safe zones with real-time alerts.

HMD Fuse specifications

The HMD Fuse comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. It runs on a heavily customised version of Android with SafeToNet’s HarmBlock+ technology integrated directly into the system, ensuring explicit content is automatically blocked in real time. The phone features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, both of which work with HarmBlock+ to prevent the capture or storage of harmful images. Backed by a 5000mAh battery.

HMD Fuse price and availability

The HMD Fuse is now available exclusively through Vodafone UK for £33 per month, with a £30 upfront charge. Broader rollouts are expected soon, starting with Australia.

Currently rolling out in the UK via Vodafone, this device promises a safer entry point into the digital world for children while easing parental concerns.