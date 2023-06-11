 Assam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools

Assam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools

The programme will address the challenges of a sedentary lifestyle, lack of concentration and adolescents dropping out of school, he said. The cabinet also decided to grant tax exemption on agricultural income for three years from April 1, 2023, to celebrate 200 years of Assam's tea industry.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Olympic Values Education Programme | IOC (representation)

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Friday decided to implement the Olympic Values Education Programme in 250 government and private schools in association with a trust founded by Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist in shooting, during 2024-27.

The three values of Olympism are excellence, friendship and respect. The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Olympic Committee and Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust, which will be implemented for Rs six crore, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Barua said at the media briefing after the meeting.

The programme will address the challenges of a sedentary lifestyle, lack of concentration and adolescents dropping out of school, he said. The cabinet also decided to grant tax exemption on agricultural income for three years from April 1, 2023, to celebrate 200 years of Assam's tea industry.

Read Also
Assam: As Part Of New Education Policy, No Board Exams From Next Year Onwards For Class 10th
article-image

The Council of Ministers also decided to promulgate the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 as per the recommendations of the GST Council.

It was decided at the meeting that the state bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal will be set up with its headquarters at Guwahati. The cabinet also approved the framework of the Digital Infrastructure for DBT Schemes (DIDS), and subsequent Rollout and adoption of the platform to streamline disbursal of welfare benefits to citizens, the minister said.

The cabinet decided to amend the Assam ESI Doctors' Service Rules, 2000 for ensuring smooth administration of the Employees' State Insurance Doctors Services in the state. It decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to improve delivery of notified services and strengthen appeal mechanism, Baruah added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update

NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update

Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave

Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave

Assam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools

Assam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools

In 2021-22, School Dropout Rate At Secondary Level Higher Than National Avg

In 2021-22, School Dropout Rate At Secondary Level Higher Than National Avg

UG students will have to study climate change, threats to environment

UG students will have to study climate change, threats to environment