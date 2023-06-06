Assam: As Part Of New Education Policy, No Board Exams From Next Year Onwards For Class 10th

No Board Exam From Next Year Onwards in Assam | ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that there will be no board exam for class 10 students from the next academic year 2024. In alignment with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), it has been decided that matric exams will now be conducted at the school level, while additionally establishing a new educational board in Assam.

The Chief Minister announced that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which were previously responsible for conducting class 10 and 12 exams respectively, will now be merged into a single entity.

Under this new arrangement, the pass/fail system will continue for class 10 students, while board exams will solely be conducted for students in class 12. Additionally, due to the ongoing promotion process, students enrolled in class 10 will be exempted from the requirement of applying for admission to class 11.

He also assured that the employees associated with the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will not face job losses due to these changes.

This year Class 12 board examination were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AHSEC.

Assam High School Results 2023 were released on June 6, 2023 by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The overall pass percentage was 92.19% for Science stream, 87.27% for Commerce stream and 83.48% for Arts stream.