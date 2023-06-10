 Maharashtra: IMD To Predict Monsoon In Next 48 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: IMD To Predict Monsoon In Next 48 Hours

Maharashtra: IMD To Predict Monsoon In Next 48 Hours

Mumbai should expect a wind speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms in the next few days, IMD official Sushma Nair said.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

The “very severe” cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm the next 24 hours and likely to move north-northeastward, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Mumbai should expect a wind speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms in the next few days, IMD official Sushma Nair said.

Cyclone and EI Niño effect to impact monsoon adversely

“The cyclone and EI Niño effect will adversely affect the monsoon patterns and the IMD can predict the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra in the next 48 hours,” she said.

EI Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of the surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which affects rainfall patterns, and is a phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Fishermen in Gujarat, Kerala, and Lakshadweep have been advised not to venture into the seas. A yellow alert has been issued for eight districts of Kerala.

Read Also
Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Coast Guard Urges Fishermen To Stay Ashore; Watch Video
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Amit Shah Takes On Uddhav Thackeray In Nanded, Says He Betrayed People Of Maharashtra

Amit Shah Takes On Uddhav Thackeray In Nanded, Says He Betrayed People Of Maharashtra

Mumbai: FIR Against Actor Sahil Khan, 6 Others for Alleged Cyber Campaign Against Business Rival &...

Mumbai: FIR Against Actor Sahil Khan, 6 Others for Alleged Cyber Campaign Against Business Rival &...

Thane City Police Register Case Against Alishan Dhaba Owners for Illegal Construction

Thane City Police Register Case Against Alishan Dhaba Owners for Illegal Construction

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Woman Loses ₹9.44 Lakh In Insurance Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Woman Loses ₹9.44 Lakh In Insurance Fraud

Mumbai News: MMRDA, World Bank Join Hands For MMR's Development

Mumbai News: MMRDA, World Bank Join Hands For MMR's Development