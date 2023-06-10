Maharashtra: IMD To Predict Monsoon In Next 48 Hours

representative pic

The “very severe” cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm the next 24 hours and likely to move north-northeastward, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Mumbai should expect a wind speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms in the next few days, IMD official Sushma Nair said.

Cyclone and EI Niño effect to impact monsoon adversely

“The cyclone and EI Niño effect will adversely affect the monsoon patterns and the IMD can predict the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra in the next 48 hours,” she said.

EI Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of the surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which affects rainfall patterns, and is a phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Fishermen in Gujarat, Kerala, and Lakshadweep have been advised not to venture into the seas. A yellow alert has been issued for eight districts of Kerala.