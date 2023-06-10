Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Coast Guard Urges Fishermen To Stay Ashore; Watch Video

The Indian Coast Guard is disseminating advisories via ships as depicted in the image. | ANI

As the severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" approaches, Indian Coast Guard units are actively issuing advisories to the fishing community through ships, aircraft, and radar stations as a standard practice.

According to a report from the Gujarat Information Department on Saturday, the Indian Coast Guard Region-North West has initiated an outreach program to provide guidance to the fishing community, mariners, and stakeholders in Gujarat, Daman, and Diu. They are advised to take essential precautions and safety measures in light of the intensifying threat posed by the severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy."

Over the past week, as the tropical cyclone gained strength in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard has been actively conducting regular community engagements with fishermen and implementing essential safety measures. Local residents had already received warnings advising them to refrain from venturing offshore for fishing activities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, the intensity of the "Biparjoy" cyclonic storm is projected to increase significantly in the next 24 hours. It is classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm."

The IMD, taking to twitter, said, “VSCS BIPARJOY lay centred at 1130IST of today, near latitude 16.8N and longitude 67.4E, about 700 km WNW of Goa, 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 590 km SSW of Porbandar and 900 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and move NNE-wards during next 24 hours."

