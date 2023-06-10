Cyclone Biparjoy: Raigad District Issues Advisory And Helpline Numbers

Heavy rains and gusts at the Gateway of India, due to Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, Monday, May 17, 2021. | PTI/ Representative Photo

The Raigad district administration has released advisory and helpline numbers in preparation for the approaching cyclone named "Biparjoy" in the Arabian Sea. The Regional Meteorological Department in Mumbai has issued a warning, stating that the cyclone will continue to intensify over the next 36 hours, while moving northwestward during the next two days.

Advisory and Precautions

The district administration has advised fishermen to refrain from fishing in the sea from June 9th to 12th. Additionally, fishermen currently at sea are urged to return to the shore. The coastal region will experience rough seas and high-speed winds during this period. Therefore, citizens and tourists are advised to avoid visiting the beaches.

Rainfall in the district

On June 9, parts of the district are likely to experience stormy winds with speed 30-40 km per hour and rain with lightning. While the weather agency has predicted the rains to be accompanied with thunderstorms.

Additionally, the weather agency said that the district is likely to witness moderate rain on June 11 and light rainfall in parts of district the following day.

Here are the helpline numbers:

1. District Control Room-02141-222097

2. District Police Control Room-02141-228473 Toll Free No.112

3. Regional Ports Department Control Room-02141-222746

4. Panvel-022-27452399, Tehsildar, Shri.Vijay Talekar, (9420919992)

5. Uran-022-27222352, Tehsildar, Mr.Uddhav Kadam, (8108504037)

6. Karjat- 02148-222037, Tehsildar, Mr. Shital Rasal, (8087513083)

7. Khalapur-02192-275048, Tehsildar, Mr. Ayub Tamboli, (9975751076)