Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Very Severe Storm To Intensify In Next 24 Hours, Gujarat's Tithal Beach Sees High Tides |

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding the intensification of the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy. It is expected to strengthen further over the next 24 hours and is currently located over the east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.0N and longitude 67.4E. The cyclone is projected to continue moving in a north-northeastward direction.

VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 hrs IST of 09th June over eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs. for details visit: https://t.co/EGetkpfIzS pic.twitter.com/gzIdXrzhGT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2023

Preparations and Safety Measures

As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach in Gujarat's Valsad has been temporarily closed to tourists until June 14. High waves have been observed, indicating the potential strength of Cyclone Biparjoy. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of residents in coastal areas, including the potential relocation of people living along the seashore to nearby villages with designated shelters. Several districts in Kerala, such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur, have been placed on yellow alert, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Impact and Expected Weather Conditions

Cyclone Biparjoy is anticipated to bring wind speeds ranging between 45 to 55 knots, with the possibility of reaching up to 65 knots. Coastal regions, especially south Gujarat and Saurashtra, should expect light rainfall and thunderstorms. In light of these potential impacts, all ports have been instructed to hoist the Distant Warning signal.

Cyclone Biparjoy's Location And Forecast

The IMD's bulletin on June 8 reported Cyclone Biparjoy's location as 840 kilometers west-southwest of Goa and 870 kilometers west-southwest of Mumbai. The forecast predicts further intensification and a north-northwestward movement of the cyclone.