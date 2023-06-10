Monsoon preparedness of South Western Railway

SWR has diligently conducted comprehensive safety inspections and implemented necessary safety measures in anticipation of the forthcoming monsoon season. These proactive measures aim to prevent any harm to railway property, ensure passenger safety, and maintain uninterrupted train services. Special emphasis has been placed on the ghat sections such as Sakleshpur - Subrahmanya Road in Mysuru division and Castle Rock - Kulem in Hubballi division. SWR remains committed to safeguarding the railway infrastructure and the well-being of its passengers during adverse weather conditions.

Weather Warning System:

Arrangements are in place to receive timely weather warning alerts from Indian Meteorological Department. These warnings encompass heavy rainfall and cyclone forecasts. On receiving the warning from IMD, the zonal central control office of SWR promptly coveys’ the same to filed units and stations

Pre-monsoon Patrolling:

Each and every existing vulnerable location on the Divisions has been critically reviewed and inspected by the section engineers concerned and watchmen/patrolmen have been deputed at each such location. Efforts have been made to eliminate muck or garbage from the drainage system in track areas, especially in yards, to prevent water stagnation. All drains have been made with appropriate slopes with unobstructed outlets, ensuring that train operations remain unaffected during rainfall.

Joint inspections of electrified areas by officials have been carried out to identify trees, which during monsoon may cause damage to Overhead equipment (OHE), signals, track or any other railway installations and may obstruct traffic. Such trees have been chopped/trimmed off for the safety of track.

Monsoon Reserve:

• The reserved stocks of boulders on designated bridges/locations are checked and shortfall made good. Such monsoon reserves are available at Castle Rock, Kulem, Tinaighat, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road and Chitradurga. Earthmoving equipment (Hitachi, JCB) are also available on standby condition at critical locations.

• The stock of boulders, ballast, sandbags etc. is loaded into total of 90 wagons and stored near flood-prone locations of SWR.

• Sufficient inventory of torches, diesel, cotton waste, fuses, match boxes, and detonators is being maintained.

• A comprehensive inventory of sleepers, rails, and other P.Way materials, at their respective locations, is updated and relief trains are prepared with the necessary scale of engineering materials. The road vehicles, including motor trollies, moped trollies, and push trollies, are maintained in optimal working condition.

Regular Co-ordination & Meeting with State/other authorities:

Railway officials keep regular co-ordination with Irrigation and State Disaster Response Force authorities during monsoon season to address prevention, preparedness, rescue, and relief issues related to all types of disasters that may impact the railway system.

Special Patrolling:

The emergency patrolling will be started on receipt of weather warning message. Also, stationary watchmen have been deployed for observing the water levels, drainage flow, falling of trees on track or any other thing obstructing the traffic.

Testing of Communication Equipment:

The walkie-talkie sets are maintained in a well-charged condition, ensuring their readiness for emergency communications. Emergency telephones are prepared and available for immediate use. Field telephones are thoroughly inspected and are always carried along the line to ensure effective communication.

Counselling Alertness to Trackman & P.Way Staff:

Watchmen have been placed for monitoring at vulnerable locations. Key men have received comprehensive training to take appropriate action, during sudden storms and water level rising near bank or at bridges. Special patrolling charts for monsoon have been prepared to check the railway track and maintain safety during the rainy season. The trackmen deputed for monsoon patrolling have been trained and counselled through intensive drives and workshops and meetings have been conducted in educating gagmen and other field staff about essential monsoon precautions.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has directed all officers to accord first priority to safety, especially during monsoon. He has instructed the concerned engineering officials to maintain strict vigil and close coordination with local authorities to be prepared for sudden rains, storms or changes in weather conditions.