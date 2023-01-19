Air India Urination Case: Jailed accused Shankar Mishra banned from flying for another 4 months

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a female passenger on an Air India flight last year, has been banned from flying for four months.

Mishra was earlier banned for just 30 days after the news broke earlier this month but the order has now been extended by a further four months.

Mishra had turned the tables on the female passenger by claiming that she urinated on herself on the New York-Delhi flight on November 26. The alleged victim denied the accusation saying it was 'completely false and concocted'.

Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru earlier this month after a complaint was filed by the female passenger.

Mishra was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and was banned from flying for 30 days initially.

What is the Air India urination case?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pyjamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

Delhi Police registers FIR

In the police on January 4 registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and was he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.

