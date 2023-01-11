Air India Peegate accused Shankar Mishra denied bail by Delhi court

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

A Delhi Court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight in November last year.

“Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated. As per the allegations, the accused was voluntarily drunk and had consumed alcohol during the flight and the said fact has not been denied by the applicant.

"The alleged act in itself prima facie reflects the intention of the accused,” the Patiala House Court magistrate Komal Garg said.

The Court also noted that the chances of Mishra influencing the witnesses in the case cannot be ruled out.

Read Also Air India Peegate incident: Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra

“It has also come on record that accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility of accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out. Further, as per the report of IO, the other witnesses are yet to be interrogated and the investigation is at a very initial stage,” the court said.

'Couldn't Control my Drinking'

Shankar Mishra got drunk on the New York-Delhi flight and urinated on an elderly female passenger on November 26.

Read Also Air India in trouble again as BBC journalist finds stone in food served on flight AI 215

Mishra's lawyer told the Court that his client couldn't control his drinking on the flight but he didn't unzip his pants for any sexual desire.

"I couldn't control my drink but the unzipping was not for sexual desire. The complainant's case does not put him as a lustful man.

"The trial will take time but the man has been sacked from his job after these allegations. He is not at flight risk,” ANI quoted Mishra's lawyer as saying.