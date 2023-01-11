Air India Peegate incident: Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra

Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter

Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court reserved order on bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra on Wednesday afternoon.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India urination case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court. Mishra was arrested on Thursday last week from Bengaluru by Delhi police for urinating on a female passenger in an inebriated state on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

Mishra got sacked from his organization

Mishra was also sacked from Wells Fargo, the multinational company where he worked as Vice President in India. In its statement sacking Mishra, the company said it "holds employees to the highest standards, fully co-operating with authorities".

Mishra was booked by Delhi police on Wednesday but he was absconding. On Thursday, Delhi police team's visit to Mumbai for nabbing Mishra went in vain. The police on Thursday realised that the man had falsified his address while booking the flight tickets.