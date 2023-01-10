Air India in trouble again as BBC journalist finds stone in food served on flight AI 215 | Twitter/ Sarvapriya Sangwan

It looks like the trouble for Air India is not ending very soon! After the infamous 'pee-gate' incident, a journalist took to Twitter to complain about a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her in Air India flight.

The Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan, who is a journalist with BBC, shared two pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard Air India flight 215.

"You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia" she wrote.

This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia pic.twitter.com/L3lGxgrVbz — Sarvapriya Sangwan (@DrSarvapriya) January 8, 2023

3 DGCA show cause notices to airlines in a week

Air India is in news due to incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a flight and handelling of the same by airline staff.

In one incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was not listening to the crew. In the second incident, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory, according to DGCA.

Both incidents happened on the Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday DGCA issued a show cause notice to Go First for "multiple mistakes" that led to 55 Delhi flight passengers being left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and the budget airline has apologised for the incident, saying it happened due to inadvertent oversight in reconciliation.

This is at least the third instance in less than a week where DGCA has issued a show cause notice to an airline. The regulator has issued show cause notices to Air India with respect to incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard two international flights.

(With inputs from agencies)