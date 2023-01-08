Air India Urination Case: 'Shankar Mishra had 4 drinks & asked me same questions multiple times,' says co-passenger

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

Delhi: In a latest development in the Air India urination case, a co-passenger has shared his side of the story. Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on his co-passenger on New York to Delhi flight in an inebriated state on November 26.

According to co-passenger, S Bhattacharjee, the incident happened after lunch was served.

"He (accused) had 4 drinks & then was asking me the same questions multiple times. I finished lunch, told the flight attendant to keep an eye on him. The lady (victim) was quite decent. Two junior Air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to the senior stewardess and asked them to give her another seat, she said that she can't do that as they had to take permission from the Captain," Bhattacharjee informed news agency ANI.

"Only option for her was to move to 1st class as business class was full, what they (flight crew) did was clean her seat & kept blankets on seat smelling of urine. They could've given Shankar Mishra's seat but they didn't do anything to pacify distressed passenger, " Bhattacharje added.

Urination incident onboard Air India New York-Delhi flight | Incident happened after lunch was served. He (accused) had 4 drinks & then was asking me the same questions multiple times. I finished lunch, told the flight attendant to keep an eye on him: Co-passenger S Bhattacharjee pic.twitter.com/v8HfR7H488 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Accused arrested in Air India Urination case

The Delhi police have arrested accused Shankar Mishra on Saturday from Bengaluru. Mishra, who has been accused of peeing on a fellow woman passenger in an Air India flight while being drunk, to a 14-day judicial custody.

Mishra, who was absconding in the matter, was arrested late at night on Friday by Delhi Police in Bengaluru.