Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India urination case, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court. Mishra was arrested on Thursday from Bengaluru by Delhi police for urinating on a female passenger in an inebriated state on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

Mishra has also been sacked from Wells Fargo, the multinational company where he worked as Vice President in India. In its statement sacking Mishra, the company said it "holds employees to the highest standards, fully co-operating with authorities".

Mishra was booked by Delhi police on Wednesday but he was absconding. On Thursday, Delhi police team's visit to Mumbai for nabbing Mishra went in vain. The police on Thursday realised that the man had falsified his address while booking the flight tickets.

Air India could have handled things better, says CEO

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson issued a statement a couple days after the controversy broke out.

Wilson said that the airline is concerned about the in-flight instances wherein passengers had to suffer because of others' condemnable acts on their aircraft. "We regret and are pained about these experiences," he said.

Further speaking he said that the airline "could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground, and is committed to taking action".

He said that the four cabin crew members and a pilot have been issued show cause notices and were derostered pending investigation.

Wilson further added that internal investigations are also underway to check whether there were "lapses by other staff are ongoing on aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling".