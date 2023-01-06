Air India 'pee-gate': Father of Shankar Mishra says 'I don't think he would do it', calls it a 'false case' |

Shyam Mishra, the father of Shankar Mishra, an accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, has defended his son and said he does not think he would do something like this.

Speaking to ANI, defending his son, he said that it was a long flight and he must have slept after a drink or so. He does not know what happened later, Shyam Mishra said.

"From what I understand, he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up. I don't think he would do it. She (the victim) is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter," he added.

He also denied that his son urinated on the elderly woman.

Earlier, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, was sacked by his employer Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco.

Mishra worked as the Vice President of the India chapter of the US-based firm.

Meanwhile, two teams of Delhi Police are on the lookout for Mishra, who is continuously changing his location to evade arrest. Delhi Police police teams have carried out raids in Mumbai and Bengaluru, where they questioned various persons, including the relatives of the accused.

FIR lodged against Mishra

Delhi Police has booked Mishra under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act in a case registered at the IGI airport police station.

